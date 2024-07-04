Insight Folios Inc Purchases 95 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

