Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $196.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Insulet by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 271.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 41.3% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 69,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

