Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares.

Intelligent Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Intelligent Systems

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.