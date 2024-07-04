International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 17.41.
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
