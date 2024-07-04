Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
Interserve Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.05.
About Interserve
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Interserve
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.