Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.67. 3,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 60,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

