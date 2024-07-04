Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.42. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1,268,289 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.