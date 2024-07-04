Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 4th (ALIM, ANSS, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, FORT, GBR, GORO, HMST)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

