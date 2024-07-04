Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 4th (ALIM, ANSS, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH, FORT, GBR, GORO, HMST)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

