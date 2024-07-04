iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Accel Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 529,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,021. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

