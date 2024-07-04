iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 73,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

