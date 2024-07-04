iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 1,416,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

