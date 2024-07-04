iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 1,416,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.