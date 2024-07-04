iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 16.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,091,000 after purchasing an additional 979,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.09. 4,061,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

