iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,310,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 205,059 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,998,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 494.1% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 102,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

