iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.90

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.90 and traded as high as $59.96. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 2,778 shares traded.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Utilities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

