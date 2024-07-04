iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 10,394 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

