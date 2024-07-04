iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 49,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.