iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.05. 3,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
iShares MSCI BIC ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $74.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI BIC ETF
iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI BIC ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.