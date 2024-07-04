iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Greenfield FTC Inc.

Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

