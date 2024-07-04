iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.57

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and traded as low as $36.31. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 362,362 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,349,000. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,235,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 149,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

