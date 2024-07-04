iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.82. 15,167,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

