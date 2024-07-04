iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Cut by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

