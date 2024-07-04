iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. 1,653,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $94.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

