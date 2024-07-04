ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.28

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.28 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 46.42 ($0.59). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 47.30 ($0.60), with a volume of 1,205,850 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £307.74 million, a P/E ratio of -486.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.24.

In other news, insider Denise Cockrem sold 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £2,539.04 ($3,211.54). In other ITM Power news, insider Denise Cockrem sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £2,539.04 ($3,211.54). Also, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($377.79). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967. Insiders own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

