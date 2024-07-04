ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.67

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.67 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 82.35 ($1.04). ITV shares last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.01), with a volume of 5,462,754 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get ITV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITV

ITV Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.01.

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,048.32). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.