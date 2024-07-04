IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $382.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

