IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,927. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.