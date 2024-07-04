IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.30. 21,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,833. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $903.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

