IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 1,934,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,121. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

