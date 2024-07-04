IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. 744,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,873. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

