IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

