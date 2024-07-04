JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Up 0.5%

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

