John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.24. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 19,347 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.