John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.24. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 19,347 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

