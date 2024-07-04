John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.24. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 19,347 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

