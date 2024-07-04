Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $12,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $11,392.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $11,848.20.

JCI opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after buying an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

