JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WAY
Waystar Stock Performance
About Waystar
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Read More
