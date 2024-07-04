JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.66).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,503.50 ($19.02) on Tuesday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.06). The company has a market cap of £61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,680.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,633.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.