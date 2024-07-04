JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on October 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 578.40 ($7.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 558.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 540.37. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 454.50 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 30.12.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
