JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 on October 7th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 578.40 ($7.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 558.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 540.37. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 454.50 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 30.12.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

