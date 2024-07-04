JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

JMOM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,794. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $930.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

