JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Shares of 6,100 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FMC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 708,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

