JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VGT traded up $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.89. 378,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $593.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.