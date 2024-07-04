JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402,502 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.61% of Pagaya Technologies worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGY stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 571,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $967.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,173 in the last quarter.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

