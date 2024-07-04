JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 6,574,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,081. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

