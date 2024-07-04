JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,374. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

