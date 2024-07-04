JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 11,768,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

