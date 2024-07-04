Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

