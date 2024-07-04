Kaye Capital Management Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 485,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

