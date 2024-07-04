Kaye Capital Management Lowers Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Kaye Capital Management cut its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June comprises 0.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 975.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS QJUN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 403,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

