Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,625.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 153,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.33. 587,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,947. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

