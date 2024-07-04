Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Amal Khouri Sells 10,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00.
Amal Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of C$582.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
