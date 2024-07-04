Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,827 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 6,655,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,155,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

