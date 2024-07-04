Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,234,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $847.00. 3,197,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,932. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

